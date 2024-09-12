Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Tour de France Femmes and a 'one team' perspective - what's next for Visma-Lease a Bike Women?

By
published

Big new signing and a new goal at the heart of team’s future plans

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot celebrates winning a gold medal during the Women&#039;s Cross Country Cycling Mountain Bike event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot celebrates winning a gold medal during the Women's Cross Country Cycling Mountain Bike event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being founded in 2021, the Visma-Lease a Bike women’s team went through something of a rebirth in 2024: most of the managing and directing staff changed and an emphasis was placed on bringing the women’s squad closer to the all-conquering men’s team.

There was not a dramatic change in the rider line-up, but that seems to be coming for 2025 as the team’s redevelopment continues. They’re saying goodbye to stalwarts Anna Henderson and Riejanne Markus, and welcoming one of the most talked-about transfers in recent years as Pauline Ferrand-Prévot makes her return to road racing after focusing on mountain biking for the last four years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matilda Price

Matilda Price is a freelance cycling journalist and digital producer based in the UK. She is a graduate of modern languages, and recently completed an MA in sports journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists. Matilda began covering cycling in 2016 whilst still at university, working mainly in the British domestic scene at first. Since then, she has covered everything from the Tour Series to the Tour de France. These days, Matilda focuses most of her attention on the women’s sport, writing for Cyclingnews and working on women’s cycling show The Bunnyhop. As well as the Women’s WorldTour, Matilda loves following cyclo-cross and is a recent convert to downhill mountain biking.