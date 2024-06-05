Visma-Lease a Bike scoops up Femke de Vries in mid season signing

By
published

'Sometimes opportunities come along that you just cannot pass up' says team manager Rutger Tijssen

GENNEP NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 06 Femke De Vries of The Netherlands and Team Krush Rebellease Pro Cycling competes in the breakaway during the 25th Simac Ladies Tour 2023 Stage 1 a 1391km stage from Gennep to Gennep UCIWWT on September 06 2023 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Femke de Vries racing with continental team GT Krush Rebellease at the 2023 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch cyclist Femke de Vries has made such a mark while racing with continental team, GT Krush Rebellease, that Visma-Lease a Bike have scooped the 30-year-old up mid-season.

The rider, who took up cycling at 23 after after being lent a road bike by her uncle, has been racing with the continental team since the start of 2022. By 2023 she had worked her way up to the podium at UCI races, taking second place in the final stage of the 2.1 ranked Baloise Ladies Tour and then last month she was second overall at the 2.2 ranked Tour de Feminin, gathering a second and third in stage 2 and 3 along the way.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.