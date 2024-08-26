Visma-Lease a Bike confirm signing of Victor Campenaerts

The Visma-Lease a Bike team confirmed the signing of Victor Campenaerts. The news of the move emerged as a rumour in June, with the Belgian confirming a change of teams but unable to give specifics.

Campenaerts added a long-sought stage win in the Tour de France in July, adding to a palmares that includes a stage win in the Giro d'Italia, two European titles in the time trial and a stint holding the Hour Record.

The 32-year-old spent the last three seasons with Lotto Dstny, having rejoined that team after two years with the NTT/Qhubeka team. His two previous years with Lotto Soudal came after his first stint with the Visma-Lease a Bike organisation in 2016 and 2017.

Campenaerts left the then-LottoNl-Jumbo team following the 2017 team to pursue his personal ambitions. With his return, he committed to ride out the next three seasons for the team serving the leaders.

"We still know Victor well from his previous time with the team and have kept in good contact since then," says team director Grischa Niermann.

"He is a very strong rider, with a good time trial, as he proved again in this Tour de France. By now, he is also a very experienced rider known for his pursuit of innovations. We can really use that experience."

Campenaerts is looking forward to supporting the team's leaders during Grand Tours, in particular, the Tour de France.

"Throughout my career, I have always set ambitious but realistic goals," Campenaerts said. "I have often achieved them, like in this past Tour de France. My ultimate goal is to one day win the Tour de France. I am not capable of doing so myself, but I can be a successful part of the team that achieves that victory."

"I hope I can make the Tour squad next year. This team is the benchmark when it comes to stage racing, so I’m very happy to return."