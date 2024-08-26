Visma-Lease a Bike confirm signing of Victor Campenaerts
Tour de France stage winner returns to Dutch team after seven years
The Visma-Lease a Bike team confirmed the signing of Victor Campenaerts. The news of the move emerged as a rumour in June, with the Belgian confirming a change of teams but unable to give specifics.
Campenaerts added a long-sought stage win in the Tour de France in July, adding to a palmares that includes a stage win in the Giro d'Italia, two European titles in the time trial and a stint holding the Hour Record.
The 32-year-old spent the last three seasons with Lotto Dstny, having rejoined that team after two years with the NTT/Qhubeka team. His two previous years with Lotto Soudal came after his first stint with the Visma-Lease a Bike organisation in 2016 and 2017.
Campenaerts left the then-LottoNl-Jumbo team following the 2017 team to pursue his personal ambitions. With his return, he committed to ride out the next three seasons for the team serving the leaders.
"We still know Victor well from his previous time with the team and have kept in good contact since then," says team director Grischa Niermann.
"He is a very strong rider, with a good time trial, as he proved again in this Tour de France. By now, he is also a very experienced rider known for his pursuit of innovations. We can really use that experience."
Campenaerts is looking forward to supporting the team's leaders during Grand Tours, in particular, the Tour de France.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Throughout my career, I have always set ambitious but realistic goals," Campenaerts said. "I have often achieved them, like in this past Tour de France. My ultimate goal is to one day win the Tour de France. I am not capable of doing so myself, but I can be a successful part of the team that achieves that victory."
"I hope I can make the Tour squad next year. This team is the benchmark when it comes to stage racing, so I’m very happy to return."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.