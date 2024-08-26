Visma-Lease a Bike confirm signing of Victor Campenaerts

By
published

Tour de France stage winner returns to Dutch team after seven years

Victor Campenaerts after winning a stage in the 2024 Tour de France
Victor Campenaerts after winning a stage in the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Visma-Lease a Bike team confirmed the signing of Victor Campenaerts. The news of the move emerged as a rumour in June, with the Belgian confirming a change of teams but unable to give specifics.

Campenaerts added a long-sought stage win in the Tour de France in July, adding to a palmares that includes a stage win in the Giro d'Italia, two European titles in the time trial and a stint holding the Hour Record.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.