Video: What's in Alex Howes' race suitcase?

Image 1 of 3 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

In our occasional series on "what is in the suitcase" of our professional cyclists, Cyclingnews corners Garmin-Sharp's Alex Howes to rifle through his bag and see what secrets it might hold.

The American brings a few comfort items from home, including chewing gum (because Spain does not have "very nice gum"), and important personal care items ("because cleanliness is next to godliness") and an envelope ("in case I need to mail something to somebody who is not here").

Find out what Howes has on his belt, why he won a silver trophy (which he now must fit in the suitcase), and a bonus installment of "what's in your thermos".

