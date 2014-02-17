Video: What's in Alex Howes' race suitcase?
Soap, speakers and a knife for Garmin-Sharp rider
In our occasional series on "what is in the suitcase" of our professional cyclists, Cyclingnews corners Garmin-Sharp's Alex Howes to rifle through his bag and see what secrets it might hold.
Related Articles
The American brings a few comfort items from home, including chewing gum (because Spain does not have "very nice gum"), and important personal care items ("because cleanliness is next to godliness") and an envelope ("in case I need to mail something to somebody who is not here").
Find out what Howes has on his belt, why he won a silver trophy (which he now must fit in the suitcase), and a bonus installment of "what's in your thermos".
For more exciting videos, please subscribe to the CyclingnewsTV YouTube channel!
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy