Video: Inside Luke Durbridge's suitcase
Orica GreenEdge rider takes Cyclingnews behind the scenes
Step onto the plush Orica GreenEdge team bus with Luke Durbridge as the Australian Road Champion takes Cyclingnews through his suitcase before Three Days of De Panne.
With temperatures at a low not seen in half a century in Europe this Classics season, packing and wearing the right gear for a race is unlikely to be as important all year. Durbridge got a taste of the brutal conditions at E3 Harelbeke last Wednesday and is about to take on De Panne, where he made his European debut last year, finishing seventh overall.
Orica GreenEdge’s team for De Panne is centred on in-form sprinter Leigh Howard with Durbridge a crucial member of the lead out before unleashing his considerable talents against the clock in the final stage time trial on Thursday.
