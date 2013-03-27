Video: Inside Luke Durbridge's suitcase

Image 1 of 5 Australian national champion Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 5 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) shows off his Australian champion's jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) had plenty of time celebrate as he won the 2013 Australian men's road race title (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Luke Durbridge with about 500m to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Step onto the plush Orica GreenEdge team bus with Luke Durbridge as the Australian Road Champion takes Cyclingnews through his suitcase before Three Days of De Panne.

With temperatures at a low not seen in half a century in Europe this Classics season, packing and wearing the right gear for a race is unlikely to be as important all year. Durbridge got a taste of the brutal conditions at E3 Harelbeke last Wednesday and is about to take on De Panne, where he made his European debut last year, finishing seventh overall.

Orica GreenEdge’s team for De Panne is centred on in-form sprinter Leigh Howard with Durbridge a crucial member of the lead out before unleashing his considerable talents against the clock in the final stage time trial on Thursday.