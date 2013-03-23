Video: Inside Alex Dowsett's suitcase

Image 1 of 2 Alex Dowsett (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 2 of 2 Alex Dowsett and Movistar in action at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Have you ever wondered what a professional bike rider packs for a stint of racing at the Classics? Movistar’s Alex Dowsett takes Cyclingnews behind the scenes and into this hotel room for an insight into what a professional rider takes with him on racing trips, from the typical wardrobe race attire, foam rollers, and laptops.

Dowsett is currently in the middle of a stint of racing in Belgium as Movistar tackle the Belgium Classics with Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem their last outing before the Tour of Flanders next week.

Dowsett moved to Movistar at the tail end of 2012 after two years at Sky and has enjoyed a more robust racing programme so far with Tirreno-Adriatico already under his belt and a probable start in this year’s Giro d’Italia on the cards.



