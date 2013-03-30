Video: What's in Adam Blythe's suitcase

Image 1 of 3 Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the sprint in Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the sprint (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Adam Blythe (BMC) beats Adrien Petit (Cofidis) and John Degenkolb (Argos) to the line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Heading into Sunday’s Tour of Flanders Adam Blythe is as excited as any young professional rider could be. The 23-year-old is a keen Classics rider and sprinter who thrives on the pave, bergs and competitive nature of the race.

The British BMC rider is based in the centre of Kortrijk with his teammates and has a central role to play in BMC’s early tactics for the race.

In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews, Bylthe takes us through his suitcase for the race ahead and talks about the life of a pro, living out of a suitcase and travelling the world.

The BMC team head into the Ronde with Greg Van Avemaet and Thor Hushovd – Blythe’s roommate for the race – as their team leaders.