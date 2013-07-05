Video: Voigt reflects on stressful stages
German pleased for Greipel's win
Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) at age 41 and riding his 16th Tour de France is more than familiar with the rigmarole of racing over the three weeks in July.
"It's just a normal Tour de France," Voigt told Cyclingnews in this exclusive video after a tough day on the bike on Thursday during Stage 6.
"Stress without any reason; a bunch of crashes left, right, in the middle; a very fast final – nothing special really to say about the stage. May be it was a little bit more nervous because of the crosswind sections…"
Voigt was also quite pleased that compatriot André Greipel won his first stage of the Tour.
Watch more of Jens Voigt's thoughts on Stage 6 and what's to come by clicking the video below.
