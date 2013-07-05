Video: Voigt reflects on stressful stages

Image 1 of 4 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) made his Tour de France debut in 1998. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Jens Voigt was not shy of the wind during the hectic final 50km of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) and Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Germany's Jens Voigt (CSC) celebrates as wins the 13th stage of the 2006 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) at age 41 and riding his 16th Tour de France is more than familiar with the rigmarole of racing over the three weeks in July.

"It's just a normal Tour de France," Voigt told Cyclingnews in this exclusive video after a tough day on the bike on Thursday during Stage 6.

"Stress without any reason; a bunch of crashes left, right, in the middle; a very fast final – nothing special really to say about the stage. May be it was a little bit more nervous because of the crosswind sections…"

Voigt was also quite pleased that compatriot André Greipel won his first stage of the Tour.

