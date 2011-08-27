Video: Voigt cracks top ten in USA Pro Cycling Challenge time trial

Image 1 of 2 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) looking to cover an early break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) on his way to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) draws a crowd wherever he competes, and his presence at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado is no exception.

The 39-year-old German uncorked an impressive time trial in Vail during stage three the previous day, finishing eight overall and just three seconds off the pace of American time trial ace David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo).

Cyclingnews spoke to Voigt in Avon, Colorado prior to the start of stage 4 and the ever quotable German provided a critique of teammate Andy Schleck's cooking skills, as the Luxembourger prepared the team's meal the previous evening.

Leopard Trek has Portugal's Bruno Pires in ninth overall, but Voigt thinks the GC will stay the same for the remaining stages as he expects breakaways and sprinters to dominate the racing through the finale on Sunday in Denver.