Voigt negotiating with Leopard Trek

After much cussing and two crashes, Jens Voigt gets going again. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jens Voigt is not ready to call time on his long career. The German, who will turn 40 in September, is considering the offer of a new one-year contract with Leopard Trek.

The team confirmed the negotiations. "There are talks, no confirmation," team spokesman Tim Vanderjeugd told Cyclingnews Monday morning.

Voigt also told the Süddeutsche Zeitung that he hopes to ride the Tour de France again in 2012, for the 15th time.

He still feels competitive. “It's not that I was always getting dropped here,” he said. “I can still do it, so I should stay, and I still have fun with cycling.”

Voigt has won three Tour stages in his career, most recently in 2006, and has worn both the yellow and mountains jersey in the past.

He had to leave the 2009 Tour after a horrific crash which left him with a fractured jaw and cheekbone. This year he also suffered numerous crashes but no serious injuries.

Voigt turned pro in 1997 and has ridden for ZVVZ-Giant, Gan, Credit Agricole and CSC/Saxo Bank before joining Leopard Trek this year. Amongst his many career wins are five overall victories in the Criterium International.