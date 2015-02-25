Video: Vansummeren talks about his move to Ag2r-La Mondiale

Image 1 of 3 Johan Vansummeren in his new Ag2r-La Mondiale team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Johan Vansummeren ready for a ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Johan Vansummeren and Jan Bakelants pose by the pool (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgium's Johan Vansummeren made the switch from the American team Garmin-Sharp, where he spent six seasons, to the French team Ag2r-La Mondiale with no regrets. The former Paris-Roubaix winner said there were few differences between the two teams, and that he has a similar program that focuses once again on strong performances in the Spring Classics.

"I changed teams this year and had a few good training camps, I'm happy, I'm a happy man," Vansummeren told Cycingnews. "It is all more or less the same… They also want us to ride fast with the bike and with Garmin they also wanted us. The objective remains the same.

"There are not many secrets in cycling, so you still have to train and everything, so it doesn't change that much. We change the kit. For me, I'm happy here, it's something new and it’s good."

In the video interview with Cyclingnews, Vansummeren spoke about the Spring Classics and his build-up through the month of June toward the Tour de France, where he is a on Ag2r-La Mondiale's long list to start the Grand Tour.

