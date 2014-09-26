Report: Vansummeren to Ag2r-La Mondiale
Belgian to join French team in 2015
Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) is reportedly on his way to Ag2r-La Mondiale from 2015 where he will join compatriot Jan Bakelants as a new signing.
Vansummeren's contract with Garmin expires at the end of the season, and due to the merger with Cannondale, the American team has committed to honouring pre-existing contracts before offering places to riders out of contract.
The Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad has reported that a delay in a contract from Garmin resulted in the 33-year-old looking elsewhere for a team.
The former Paris-Roubiax champion joined the Garmin team from the 2010 season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy