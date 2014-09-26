Report: Vansummeren to Ag2r-La Mondiale

Image 1 of 2 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Johan Vansummeren (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) is reportedly on his way to Ag2r-La Mondiale from 2015 where he will join compatriot Jan Bakelants as a new signing.

Vansummeren's contract with Garmin expires at the end of the season, and due to the merger with Cannondale, the American team has committed to honouring pre-existing contracts before offering places to riders out of contract.

The Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad has reported that a delay in a contract from Garmin resulted in the 33-year-old looking elsewhere for a team.

The former Paris-Roubiax champion joined the Garmin team from the 2010 season.