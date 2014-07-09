Trending

Tour de France: The cobbles are going to be crazy, says Vansummeren

Garmin rider looking to keep Talansky safe and take victory

Johan Vansummeren heads up Garmin's team for Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The cobbles of the Carrefour de l'Arbre were once again decisive.

(Image credit: Jered Gruber)

After the third sprint finish of the Tour de France, the riders will be looking towards the cobbles. The general classification is anyone's game at the moment, but that could all change by Wednesday evening.

