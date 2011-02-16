Video: Vande Velde pleased with Garmin-Cervelo's fast start

Christian Vande Velde joined up with his Garmin-Cervelo teammates. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Christian Vande Velde is among the riders fine-tuning their form at the Tour of Oman, and the Garmin-Cervélo man told Cyclingnews that he is pleased with his revamped team’s early-season success.

The squad added a clutch of stars from the defunct Cervélo TestTeam to its ranks ahead of the 2011 campaign, including world champion Thor Hushovd and Heinrich Haussler and after racking up wins in Australia, Qatar and Mallorca, Garmin-Cervélo has been the most successful team of the season’s opening weeks.

Vande Velde explained that the team’s early victories have reduced the pressure on the riders but simultaneously upped the ante in terms of focus and intensity. The American is himself looking forward to being towards the head of affairs later in the week, when the Tour of Oman tackles the climb of Jabal al Akhdhar on stage four and a testing time trial around Al Jissah a day later.