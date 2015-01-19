Video: Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01

Image 1 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 2 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 3 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 4 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 5 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 6 of 13 Australian flag on the fork of Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 7 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 8 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 9 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 has his world championship stripes (Image credit: BMC) Image 10 of 13 Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 11 of 13 Tintin on the top of Cadel Evans farewell Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: BMC) Image 12 of 13 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a new bike for today's stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 13 Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls to the start line on his new bike (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

BMC presented its star rider Cadel Evans with a special gift ahead of his impending retirement: a specially developed and painted Teammachine SLR01, designed to tell the story of his cycling life.

Evans is due to compete in his final WorldTour race at the Tour Down Under, and then take part in his Great Ocean Road Race before hanging up his wheels. When he does hang up this special new machine, he will have plenty to remember his career by on its frame.

The bike was conceived at the Impec Advanced R&D lab at BMC Switzerland’s headquarters, and feature a graphic of the cartoon character Tintin on the top tube, which, according to Evans, is "the only cyclist who gets a framed picture on my bedroom wall".

The rear stays showcase Aboriginal cave art, which is special to Evans, according to BMC, as he grew up close to a settlement in Australia and enjoys their culture. Three tribal circles symbolize three principle phases of Cadel Evans' life to date: discovering his passion for cycling, becoming a professional cyclist and his new chapter upon retirement.

The words "forever grateful" are written across the top tube as a token of gratitude to the world of cycling for all that it has given Evans throughout his career, the fork gets the Australian flag, while the gold band on the down tube symbolises his 2009 world championship title.

"Even after 20 years of professional bike riding, I still love to get a new bike," Evans said. "It is like Christmas all over again, every time - hard to believe, but its true! However, throughout my whole time in cycling it has been about riding the bike. Having a special bike to ride here during my last week as a professional cyclist makes the event more special.

"The bike reflects my own upbringing. We are racing here in Australia and it is a very Australian thing, with a European influence and also Tintin on the top tube. I am very grateful for everything that the two wheels of a bike has given me. Something special is always motivating, it would be a pleasure to have it seen out in front. We shall see!."

BMC Switzerland Chief Executive Officer David Zurcher said, "This teammachine SLR01 is a gift, a thank you from BMC Switzerland and the BMC Racing Team for his contribution to the sport of professional cycling and to our company. Cadel's determination and dedication inspire us. It is an emotional time for this dearly loved, legendary athlete and riding on a personalised bike to commemorate this week at the Tour Down Under seemed very fitting."

Evans will continue to work as an ambassador for the BMC brand upon his retirement.