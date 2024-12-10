Soudal-QuickStep gather for Spanish training camp as Remco Evenepoel begins long crash injury rehab

'There is a good chance that we will have to skip a month and a half and postpone his season start accordingly' DS says of Belgian star

Remco Evenepoel in action at the 2024 Il Lombardia
Remco Evenepoel in action at the 2024 Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep have come together for the Belgian team's pre-season training camp in Calpe, Spain, though the injured Remco Evenepoel is a significant notable absence from the 10-day gathering.

29 of the Belgian team's 30 riders have made the trip to Spain which runs to December 20. Mikel Landa, Yves Lampaert, and Tim Merlier will be joined in Calpe by new signings including Max Schachmann, Valentin Paret-Peintre, and Britain's Ethan Hayter.

