Tadej Pogačar to target 2025 Tour de France but not Paris-Roubaix, still undecided between Giro or Vuelta

Tadej Pogačar will target a fourth Tour de France victory in 2025, and then either the Giro d'Italia or the Vuelta a España, as he again targets two Grand Tours in a season.

The UAE Team Emirates leader's 2025 major goals also include Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders and the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda. He will not ride Paris-Roubix in 2025.

A Tour de France defence will be central to Pogačar's season, with the final decision between the Giro d'Italia in May and the Vuelta a España in August depending on the route of the two Grand Tours. Teams have been apparently given indications on the Giro d'Italia route but UAE Team Emirates are awaiting the presentation of the Vuelta on December 19.

“It's necessary to wait for the Vuelta presentation to make a decision," UAE Team Emirates Sports Manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez revealed at the team's media day before Pogačar spoke about his plans.

"At the moment he’s focused on the Tour de France and then will make a decision after the Vuelta presentation. Obviously, he’ll do the Vuelta one year or another but that's a decision still to be taken.”

Will Pogačar do three Grand Tours?

"Not this year," Matxin confirmed.

The race programmes for other Grand Tour leaders such as Juan Ayuso, João Almeida and Adam Yates depend on Pogačar's plans for the Giro and Vuelta. Ayuso and Yates could race in Italy in May if Pogačar ultimately opts to ride the Vuelta.

Pogačar will begin his 2025 season at the UAE Tour after a two-year absence. He is likely to be the favourite to give UAE Team Emirates a third win in the team's home race. The UAE Tour will be held between February 17-23.

He will then head to Italy for Strade Bianche on March 8, ride Mulan-San Remo on March 22 and head to Belgium for the Tour of Flanders on April 6. He should also ride the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem as part of a cobbled Classics campaign before turning his attention to the Ardennes Classics later in April.

Pogačar will prepare for the Tour de France by riding the Critérium du Dauphiné in June, probably after an altitude camp.

The second half of Pogačar's season depends on if he rides the Vuelta a España. The hilly World Championships road race is in Rwanda's capital Kigali on September 28 but will require time to travel and adapt to racing at altitude in Africa.