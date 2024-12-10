Tadej Pogačar to target 2025 Tour de France but not Paris-Roubaix, still undecided between Giro or Vuelta

UAE Tour, Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders and World Championships all major goals for 2025

Tadej Pogačar won the 2024 Il Lombardia in the rainbow jersey
Tadej Pogačar will target a fourth Tour de France victory in 2025, and then either the Giro d'Italia or the Vuelta a España, as he again targets two Grand Tours in a season. 

The UAE Team Emirates leader's 2025 major goals also include Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders and the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda. He will not ride Paris-Roubix in 2025.

