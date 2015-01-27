Video: Tinkoff-Saxo present 2015 team issue Specialized Tarmac bike

Image 1 of 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan on the front of the group ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador makes an effort (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team has presented its 2015 team issue Specialized S-Works Tarmac bike that Alberto Contador, Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka will use during the 2015 season.

Head mechanic Christophe Desimpelaere revealed details of the bike and its components on Robert Kiserlovski's bike during a video from the team's recent training camp in Sicily. All the team will use the same bike, with some rider using the more aerodynamic Specialized Venge frame. The frame's colours match the bright yellow Tinkoff-Saxo clothing, with the black carbon fibre frames decorated with yellow logos.

The bike is fitted with FSA handlebars, stem and seat post, while the transmission and brakes are from Shimano and are electronic Dura Ace Di2. It has been rumoured that the team will switch to an all-FSA component bike during the 2015 season after FSA finally creates its own groupset.

Tinkoff-Saxo use SRM power metres with the metre based in the Shimano crankset and with the display unit fitted to the handlebars. Climbers like Kiserlovski have a buttons to change gear fitted under the tops of the handlebars, while the sprinters have a button on the curve below the brake lever so they can make rapid gear changes when on the drops.

The bikes are fitted with Look pedals, Tacx bottle cages and Prologo saddles, with riders choosing from the Prologo range to suit their needs and shape. The bikes are also fitted with ceramic speed bearings to make the bike roll as smoothly as possibly. Tinkoff-Saxo uses Specialized's Roval wheels and tubulars. Riders can choose between the CLX 40 and CLX 60 models based on the wind conditions.

Alberto Contador will make his racing debut on the new bike at the Ruta del Sol (February 18-22), while Peter Sagan is expected to debut with in Tinkoff-Saxo colours at the Tour of Qatar (February 8-13).

