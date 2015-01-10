Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo unveil Specialized team bikes for 2015
Tarmac, Venge, Shiv and Roubaix in black and yellow
Tinkoff-Saxo have unveiled their official team bikes for the 2015 season at a second training camp in Sicily. The Russian-registered WorldTour team of Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan will be riding the Specialized Tarmac, Venge, Shiv and Roubaix, all painted with the team’s back and neon yellow color scheme.
The team will race the Grand Tours on the Tarmac during the mountainous stages, the Venge during the flatter sprint stages, and the Shiv during time trials. Specialized will provide Roubaix bikes for the cobbled classics. The bikes will be outfitted with 40mm or 60mm Roval carbon wheels by Specialized, Prologo saddles and KÉO pedals.
“We’re happy to have, a few months ago, reconfirmed our engagement with Specialized, which allow us to use the fantastic bikes like the ones we’re presenting," said Tinkoff-Saxo’s technical director Ricardo Scheidecker in a team statement. "We believe the team has the best equipment, which allow our riders to perform at the highest level in order to obtain the best results. All four bikes, Tarmac, Venge, Shiv and Roubaix, are winning bikes in all the terrains they were created for. Our team was able to contribute with victories, some quite important, which now make part of the history of these bikes… it’s our will to make this history bigger in 2015.”
