Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo unveil Specialized team bikes for 2015

Image 1 of 14 The Tinkoff-Saxo Specialized Tarmac in UCI approved (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 14 Specialized bikes painted in black and neon yellow for 2015 (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 3 of 14 The fork detail of the Specialized Tarmac used by Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 4 of 14 Tinkoff-Saxo is using Roval carbon wheels in 2015 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 5 of 14 The 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo Specialized bike (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 6 of 14 A detail of the hidden seatpost clamp (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 7 of 14 Tinkoff-Saxo riders with the 2015 Specialized bikes (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 8 of 14 The narrow seat stays of the Tarmac (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 9 of 14 A shot of the headet and stem area (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 10 of 14 The Specialized stem cap (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 11 of 14 The Tinkoff-Saxo Specialized bike is black with some touches of yellow (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 12 of 14 The yellow Specialized logo on the downtube (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 13 of 14 Riders ready to show off the team's new Specialized bikes for 2015 (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 14 of 14 Tinkoff-Saxo unveil Specialized team bikes in Sicily (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

Tinkoff-Saxo have unveiled their official team bikes for the 2015 season at a second training camp in Sicily. The Russian-registered WorldTour team of Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan will be riding the Specialized Tarmac, Venge, Shiv and Roubaix, all painted with the team’s back and neon yellow color scheme.

The team will race the Grand Tours on the Tarmac during the mountainous stages, the Venge during the flatter sprint stages, and the Shiv during time trials. Specialized will provide Roubaix bikes for the cobbled classics. The bikes will be outfitted with 40mm or 60mm Roval carbon wheels by Specialized, Prologo saddles and KÉO pedals.

“We’re happy to have, a few months ago, reconfirmed our engagement with Specialized, which allow us to use the fantastic bikes like the ones we’re presenting," said Tinkoff-Saxo’s technical director Ricardo Scheidecker in a team statement. "We believe the team has the best equipment, which allow our riders to perform at the highest level in order to obtain the best results. All four bikes, Tarmac, Venge, Shiv and Roubaix, are winning bikes in all the terrains they were created for. Our team was able to contribute with victories, some quite important, which now make part of the history of these bikes… it’s our will to make this history bigger in 2015.”