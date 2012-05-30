Video: The Athertons, chapter 4
A tour of headquarters
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Officially the final chapter in the series, Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) takes us on a Cribs-style tour of Atherton Racing headquarters.
Here we find the dirt jump-filled back garden, the fully tooled-up workshop, the expansive gym and the house itself - pretty much the dream set-up for any serious mountain biker.
Check it out in the video below and then catch up on the rest of the series in chapters one, two and three.
