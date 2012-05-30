Video: The Athertons, chapter 4

Image 1 of 3 Rachel Atherton on her way to a win. (Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series) Image 2 of 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Rachel Atherton (GT) atop the podium in Leogang (Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series)

Officially the final chapter in the series, Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) takes us on a Cribs-style tour of Atherton Racing headquarters.

Here we find the dirt jump-filled back garden, the fully tooled-up workshop, the expansive gym and the house itself - pretty much the dream set-up for any serious mountain biker.

Check it out in the video below and then catch up on the rest of the series in chapters one, two and three.