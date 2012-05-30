Trending

Video: The Athertons, chapter 4

A tour of headquarters

Rachel Atherton on her way to a win.

(Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series)
Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Rachel Atherton (GT) atop the podium in Leogang

(Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series)

Officially the final chapter in the series, Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) takes us on a Cribs-style tour of Atherton Racing headquarters.

Here we find the dirt jump-filled back garden, the fully tooled-up workshop, the expansive gym and the house itself - pretty much the dream set-up for any serious mountain biker.

Check it out in the video below and then catch up on the rest of the series in chapters one, two and three.