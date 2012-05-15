Trending

Video: The Athertons, chapter 2

A chat and a ride with Rachel Atherton

Rachel Atherton

Rachel Atherton
Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Marc Beaumont, Rachel Atherton

Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Marc Beaumont, Rachel Atherton
In this second video from our exclusive four-part series filmed at home with the most famous siblings in mountain biking, the Athertons, it's Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) who takes centre stage.

The 24-year-old talks about her recovery from injury, her hopes for the 2012 season and her favourite new bike, the GT Force, and then takes us on a cross country ride with her dog Angus.

Check it out below or have a look back at chapter 1.