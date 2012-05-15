Video: The Athertons, chapter 2
A chat and a ride with Rachel Atherton
In this second video from our exclusive four-part series filmed at home with the most famous siblings in mountain biking, the Athertons, it's Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) who takes centre stage.
The 24-year-old talks about her recovery from injury, her hopes for the 2012 season and her favourite new bike, the GT Force, and then takes us on a cross country ride with her dog Angus.
Check it out below or have a look back at chapter 1.
