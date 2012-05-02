Video: The Athertons, chapter 1

Image 1 of 3 Elite men's downhill podium in Pietermaritzburg: Gee Atherton, Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Michael Hannah, Steve Smith (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Rachel Atherton on her way to a win. (Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series) Image 3 of 3 Gee Atherton (Image credit: Atherton Racing)

Here's the first video in our exclusive four-part series at home with the most famous siblings in mountain biking, the Athertons.

In Chapter 1, Gee reflects on the World Cup season opener in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa and assesses his chances for the rest of the season. He reveals how he's getting on with his new race bike, the GT Fury, before hitting the dirt jumps his brother Dan built in their back garden.

Chapter 2, coming soon, will turn the spotlight onto Rachel, who just won this past weekend's iXS Downhill Cup in Monte Tamaro.

The following video is filmed and edited by Liam Murphy.