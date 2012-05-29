Video: The Athertons, chapter 3
Dan Atherton turns toward enduros
Dan Atherton (GT Factory Racing) is under the spotlight in the third video of our exclusive four-part series filmed at home with the most famous siblings in mountain biking, the Athertons.
This season Dan will be racing gravity enduros - a combination of four cross and downhill - as well as some longer events like the Trans Provence and Italian super enduros. As he says, for someone who grew up on a diet of dirt jumps and skate parks, these are likely to be tough to adapt to.
