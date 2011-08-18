Video: Talansky looking forward to Vuelta

Image 1 of 3 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervelo) lays down the gauntlet (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 3 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervélo) won the best young rider classification at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Andrew Talansky made a fine debut for Garmin - Cervelo, narrowly missing the final podium. (Image credit: Sirotti)

To race the Vuelta a Espana as a neo-pro is pretty unusual and Andrew Talansky knows that. However, the 22-year-old Garmin-Cervelo will compete in his first Grand Tour starting Saturday in Benidorm after a good preparation.

In this video interview he explains he had a break in July, after being understandably "tired" with the schedule of the first part of the season.

"There have been times when I've definitely been suffering and struggling a little bit," said Talansky. "But at the same time when you do get a few results it makes it very nice. I haven't won a race yet but it's motivating to know it's possible."

Talansky showed himself in stages races (4th overall in the Tour Méditerranéen) and notably the time trial stages: at Paris-Nice (7th), Critérium International (5th), Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (5th) and the Amgen Tour of California (11th).

Following his mid-season break from competition, Talansky rode the Tour of Poland in support of team captain Daniel Martin and now looks forward to the Vuelta.

"It will give me a different level of strength," said Talansky. "Everybody told me you can train all you want, but once you have finished just one Grand Tour it brings you up to a different level."