Video: Talansky looking forward to Vuelta
Garmin-Cervelo neo-pro expects to gain strength from debut Grand Tour
To race the Vuelta a Espana as a neo-pro is pretty unusual and Andrew Talansky knows that. However, the 22-year-old Garmin-Cervelo will compete in his first Grand Tour starting Saturday in Benidorm after a good preparation.
In this video interview he explains he had a break in July, after being understandably "tired" with the schedule of the first part of the season.
"There have been times when I've definitely been suffering and struggling a little bit," said Talansky. "But at the same time when you do get a few results it makes it very nice. I haven't won a race yet but it's motivating to know it's possible."
Talansky showed himself in stages races (4th overall in the Tour Méditerranéen) and notably the time trial stages: at Paris-Nice (7th), Critérium International (5th), Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (5th) and the Amgen Tour of California (11th).
Following his mid-season break from competition, Talansky rode the Tour of Poland in support of team captain Daniel Martin and now looks forward to the Vuelta.
"It will give me a different level of strength," said Talansky. "Everybody told me you can train all you want, but once you have finished just one Grand Tour it brings you up to a different level."
