Video: Sean Kelly's Worlds predictions

Cycling legend Sean Kelly at the start in Taunton (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Sean Kelly has predicted a race full of attacks for Sunday’s UCI World Championships road race. The Irishman, who medalled several times during his illustrious career rather predictably picked Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) has his favourite for the race but added that the weather could be the biggest factor in determining the next world champion.

When the course was unveiled the general consensus was that the result would come down to a sprint finish. However Kelly believes that with wind such a prediction could fall flat on its face.

Kelly also discussed the form of the sprinters and believes that Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) was not in his best form, despite picking up stage wins at the recent Tour of Britain. According to Kelly the Italian and Belgians will dictate the pace of the race and that this year’s winner will come from a break away group.

