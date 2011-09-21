Video: Phinney an underdog for Worlds time trial

Taylor Phinney (BMC) put in a great ride in Salamanca to take fifth. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

With national time trial champion Dave Zabriskie absent, Taylor Phinney and Andrew Talansky will represent the USA in the men’s time trial at the UCI World Championships.

Phinney, who won the world under 23 title last year in Geelong, Australia, will start amongst the race favourites in Copenhagen but told Cyclingnews that he heads into the race as an underdog this time around.

Phinney’s season can be broken into two clear and distinctive halves. During the first few months he struggled with form and fitness and by his own admission failed to grasp the life of a professional in a serious manner. However that changed late in the spring and since then the American has gone from strength to strength.

In this exclusive video, Phinney talks about his chances, his year and growing up as a professional athlete.