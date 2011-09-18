Video: Sean Kelly on Tour of Britain growth
Irishman talks about the importance of the British race
Sean Kelly from An Post - Sean Kelly spoke to Cyclingnews at the start of stage 6 of the Tour of Britain and highlighted the race’s growing importance within the racing calendar.
The event has seen steady growth in terms of stature and field over the last few years, illustrated by the number of WorldTour teams taking part this year.
The An Post - Sean Kelly team went on to win stage 7 with Gediminas Bagdonas out sprinting his breakaway companions. It was a major win for the Belgian team.
With the race just two stages away from complete Kelly also talks about Lars Boom’s (Rabobank) chances of securing the overall win.
