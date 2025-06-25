Recommended reading

'The Tour is three weeks with a lot of pitfalls' - veteran team boss Marc Madiot warns Tadej Pogačar of the dangers of the Tour de France

By published

Groupama-FDJ manager runs the rule over the Tour favourites - 'There's clearly a gap between the two of them and the rest'

COMBLOUX, FRANCE - JUNE 13: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 6 a 126.7km stage from Valserhone to Combloux 1183m / #UCIWT / on June 13, 2025 in Combloux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar has the upper hand on Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard after beating the Dane at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard is still "missing a little something" to compete with his Tour de France rival Tadej Pogačar at this year's race but Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot has warned the Slovenian he can never have 100% control of what happens at the Tour.

World champion Pogačar, therefore, tops the Tour de France form rankings ahead of the Grand Départ in Lille on July 5, and is the favourite to add a fourth title to his bulging palmarès. Yet Madiot warned that a lot that can change during the race, and plenty of "pitfalls" that could hold the 26-year-old back.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.