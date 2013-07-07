Video: Sagan on nicknames, victories and Tour de France green jersey

Image 1 of 6 Peter Sagan transformed into the Incredible Hulk after winning in Metz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Green jersey Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 6 Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates victory on stage 7 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Cannondale provided Slovakian superstar Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) with this specially painted SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod after winning Stage 1. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 6 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and his new Cannondale SuperSix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

In this exclusive Cyclingnews video Peter Sagan talks about the nicknames his bike supplier and team's headline sponsor Cannondale has created for him during his two Tours de France. Sagan's elaborate and arguably 'cocky' victory salutes thrown in his first Tour in 2012 led the Slovak to develop a reputation for being creative when he crosses the line in first place.

The "Hulk" nickname and specifically painted Cannondale SuperSix Evo for this year's edition stems from his win in the 2012 Tour when he took out the bunch sprint into Metz on Stage 6, relegating Andre Greipel and Matt Goss to second and third respectively.

"Last year it was my last celebration at the Tour de France, the Hulk. Cannondale wanted to show I'm strong and hungry for the victory. They did a new bike for me, it's an Evo but the design is the Hulk. The green and with the eyes, It's a very angry bike," he told Cyclingnews.

Sagan currently leads the points classification with a tally of 234 and has a commanding advantage over the next best placed Greipel (141 points) with Mark Cavendish further behind in third spot (128). With a week of the Tour already completed and Sagan already accumulating points on medium mountain days, it looks highly likely the young rider will carve his name into the points classification table for the second year in a row when the race wraps up in Paris.