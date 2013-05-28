Video: Preparing Giro d'Italia podium jerseys

Image 1 of 2 2013 Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As if by magic, the Giro d'Italia podium presenters have the maglia rosa and other special jerseys with the winners' team logos ready to put on immediately after every stage. By magic? No, by Claudio Castellano, who took time out to explain the process to Cyclingnews.

Printing the jerseys is a family affair. Castellano has done it for 11 years, and his father before him for 10 years. He has a supply of jerseys and of team logos. He is one of the first to be informed of who will be given each of the four special jerseys.

The appropriate team logo is cut out and put on the jersey with the special press, taking only about 23 seconds. The video shows Castellano preparing one of many pink jerseys for Vincenzo Nibali.