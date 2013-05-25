Video: Wegelius on the Giro d'Italia, Nibali and the Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Charly Wegelius (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Sharp) wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Cavendish shows his special bike to David Millar and Adam Blythe (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 5 Ryder Hesjedal lost a minute to his main rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) tackles the Galibier on Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti)

Garmin Sharp came into this year’s Giro d’Italia with high expectations following Ryder Hesjedal’s 2012 victory. However since the Canadian's abandonment in the second week the American team has forced to change tactics.

Ramunas Navardauskas rescued the team with a win on stage 11 but the race has been a tough event for the team with David Millar and Nathan Haas joining Hesjedal on the sidelines.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Garmin-Sharps’ director sportif Charly Wegelius discusses the team’s race. The former domestique, who rode as a loyal climber for many Giro champions also discusses the parcours and the weather that has dominated this year’s Giro.

With stage 19 cancelled and stage 20 modified and losing multiple climbs, Wegelius, who spoke during Thursday’s time trial, admits that Vincenzo Nibali has been the strongest rider in the race, and that despite the course changes, the Italian is a worthy winner.