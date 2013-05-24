Video: Bäckstedt on the Giro d'Italia weather
Swede says Nibali is "solid" in lead
The weather at the Giro d'Italia has made it "really tough for everyone, there's been horrible weather pretty much every day," Magnus Bäckstedt told Cyclingnews in an exclusive video. The Swede, who won Paris-Roubaix and one stage at the Tour de France during his long career, said that Vincenzo Nibali looks "solid" in the race.
Related Articles
Although "we've done Giros in the past where there's been pretty horrible weather," he acknowledged that "I think this is probably the worst spring that I've seen in the history of cycling, as long as I can remember anyway."
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) "looks very solid in the pink jersey," but Bäckstedt was not ready to concede him the overall victory. "You know the final week is where it's all happening here. Every Grand Tour is like that - if you're going to crack, then you're likely to crack in the last week or the last couple of mountaintop finishes."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy