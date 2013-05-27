Video: Cummings hails epic Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 Steve Cummings (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Steve Cummings (BMC) keeps the team at the front (Image credit: Sirotti)

After three weeks of racing at the Giro d’Italia, Stephen Cummings (BMC) talked to Cyclingnews about his race. The British domestique spent the race riding in the services of Cadel Evans, who eventually finished third overall in Brescia.

Cumming’s role was to protect his leader out on the road but there was little he and his team could do to help stave off the effects of the weather. This Giro was marked by thrilling racing and a dominant Vincenzo Nibali but the conditions of rain, cold and heavy snow were prominent factors.

Recorded on the eve of the final two stages, in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Cummings talks about this ‘epic Giro’ as well the success seen by the British riders, a result he bases on their fundamental strength on the track and within the U23 racing programme.

