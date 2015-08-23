Video: Phinney eying off home World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Taylor Phinney (BMC) set the fastest pace early on Image 2 of 5 Taylor Phinney gets cheered up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Taylor Phinney in the first yellow jersey of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Taylor Phinney (BMC) is the current US time trial champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) en route to 5th place at the world time trial championships in Florence. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Taylor Phinney stormed back into the spotlight on Monday with his win at the first stage of the USA Pro Challenge. Phinney's BMC squad went on to win the next several stages and hold the yellow jersey from start to finish. Phinney finished in 9th place at the Breckenridge time trial on Friday and felt his progress was an encouraging sign as he looked forward towards the World Championships in Richmond.

"The last time I did the USA Pro was in 2012 and I went to the Worlds and got second," Phinney said. "I got a pretty good result there. I still have some work to do on my left side, but today’s time trial result was encouraging and was pretty good on a course that doesn’t necessarily suit me."

After stage 5 Phinney discussed his ambitions for Richmond, the 2016 Olympics, and how well BMC have performed at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge.