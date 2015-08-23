Video: Phinney eying off home World Championships
BMC rider on USA Pro Challenge, Worlds time trials and 2016 ambitions
Taylor Phinney stormed back into the spotlight on Monday with his win at the first stage of the USA Pro Challenge. Phinney's BMC squad went on to win the next several stages and hold the yellow jersey from start to finish. Phinney finished in 9th place at the Breckenridge time trial on Friday and felt his progress was an encouraging sign as he looked forward towards the World Championships in Richmond.
Related Articles
Phinney at USA Pro Challenge with time trial stage on his mind
USA Pro Challenge: Taylor Phinney wins in Steamboat Springs
Taylor Phinney pulls a 'Davis Phinney special' in Steamboat Springs
Video: Highlights of Phinney's comeback victory at USA Pro Challenge
The Cyclingnews podcast: Sagan at the Vuelta, Dan Martin’s move to Etixx, Phinney interview
"The last time I did the USA Pro was in 2012 and I went to the Worlds and got second," Phinney said. "I got a pretty good result there. I still have some work to do on my left side, but today’s time trial result was encouraging and was pretty good on a course that doesn’t necessarily suit me."
After stage 5 Phinney discussed his ambitions for Richmond, the 2016 Olympics, and how well BMC have performed at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy