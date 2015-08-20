The Cyclingnews podcast: Sagan at the Vuelta, Dan Martin’s move to Etixx, Phinney interview

Image 1 of 5 Taylor Phinney (BMC) puts on the yellow leader jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Woo! Taylor Phinney (BMC) roars with delight having won his first race since suffering a horrific leg injury last year Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome kisses his 2015 Tour de France trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) on the start line Image 5 of 5 Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Vuelta a España is about to begin in southern Spain as the USA Pro Challenge reaches its climax at altitude in Colorado and other riders head to Germany for the 20th edition of the Vattenfall Cyclassics. The professional calendar never stops in the summer with races coming think and fast. The transfer season is also in full flow, with several major announcements due from leading WorldTour teams.

In this week's episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, Sadhbh O'Shea, Patrick Fletcher and Procycling Editor Ed Pickering discuss Taylor Phinney's comeback, Tim Wellens doubling up at Eneco Tour, Peter Sagan's inclusion at the Vuelta a España and Dan Martin's potential move to Etixx-QuickStep. We also have a special interview with Taylor Phinney after his emotional but hugely successful return to racing at the USA Pro Challenge.

