The Cyclingnews podcast: Sagan at the Vuelta, Dan Martin’s move to Etixx, Phinney interview
Our weekly audio round-up from the professional peloton
The Vuelta a España is about to begin in southern Spain as the USA Pro Challenge reaches its climax at altitude in Colorado and other riders head to Germany for the 20th edition of the Vattenfall Cyclassics. The professional calendar never stops in the summer with races coming think and fast. The transfer season is also in full flow, with several major announcements due from leading WorldTour teams.
In this week's episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, Sadhbh O'Shea, Patrick Fletcher and Procycling Editor Ed Pickering discuss Taylor Phinney's comeback, Tim Wellens doubling up at Eneco Tour, Peter Sagan's inclusion at the Vuelta a España and Dan Martin's potential move to Etixx-QuickStep. We also have a special interview with Taylor Phinney after his emotional but hugely successful return to racing at the USA Pro Challenge.
