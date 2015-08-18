Video: Highlights of Phinney's comeback victory at USA Pro Challenge

Image 1 of 4 Taylor Phinney (BMC) puts on the yellow leader jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 Woo! Taylor Phinney (BMC) roars with delight having won his first race since suffering a horrific leg injury last year Image 3 of 4 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) will be going after stage wins this week in Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) is pumped with the KOM jersey

They say that good things come to those who wait and Taylor Phinney (BMC) had to wait over a year to get back to racing following his leg break at last year’s US national championships. In only his second race back, Phinney stormed took an emotional victory on the opening day of the USA Pro Challenge.

After being dropped earlier in the stage, Phinney beat UnitedHealthcare’s Kiel Reijnen in the sprint to the line. Reijnen’s teammate Jonny Clarke got himself into the breakaway to earn the first mountain’s jersey of the race. At times, Clarke was pushing over 500 watts for nearly two minutes - no easy feat at such high altitudes.

You can watch a full round-up of the stage below and take a closer look at Clarke’s day in the break with cycling coach Ben Day.

