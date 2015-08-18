Video: Highlights of Phinney's comeback victory at USA Pro Challenge
A closer look at Jonny Clarke's day in the break
They say that good things come to those who wait and Taylor Phinney (BMC) had to wait over a year to get back to racing following his leg break at last year’s US national championships. In only his second race back, Phinney stormed took an emotional victory on the opening day of the USA Pro Challenge.
After being dropped earlier in the stage, Phinney beat UnitedHealthcare’s Kiel Reijnen in the sprint to the line. Reijnen’s teammate Jonny Clarke got himself into the breakaway to earn the first mountain’s jersey of the race. At times, Clarke was pushing over 500 watts for nearly two minutes - no easy feat at such high altitudes.
You can watch a full round-up of the stage below and take a closer look at Clarke’s day in the break with cycling coach Ben Day.
