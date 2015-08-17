Phinney at USA Pro Challenge with time trial stage on his mind
BMC rider says he's not back to 100 percent, but he feels good on the TT bike
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
After a successful first race back from injury at the Tour of Utah, BMC's Taylor Phinney said Sunday that he is excited to be competing this week in his home state of Colorado at the USA Pro Challenge.
Related Articles
"It's kind of just dawning on me today that it's really going to happen and I'm going to be able to race the USA Pro Challenge," he said during the pre-race press conference in Steamboat Springs.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy