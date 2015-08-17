Phinney at USA Pro Challenge with time trial stage on his mind

Image 1 of 7 Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays tucked in tight for his winning ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 2 of 7 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Taylor Phinney (BMC) speaks about racing in his home state at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 7 Taylor Phinney (BMC) happy to be in Colorado after a successful test in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 7 Taylor Phinney (BMC) interviewed on stage at the USA Pro Challenge team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Taylor Phinney (BMC) smiles while being interviewed on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Taylor Phinney (BMC) had a good first day back at racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After a successful first race back from injury at the Tour of Utah, BMC's Taylor Phinney said Sunday that he is excited to be competing this week in his home state of Colorado at the USA Pro Challenge.

"It's kind of just dawning on me today that it's really going to happen and I'm going to be able to race the USA Pro Challenge," he said during the pre-race press conference in Steamboat Springs.



