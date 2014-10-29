Video: Philip Deignan shows off his Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2

Image 1 of 4 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Philip Deignan sprints for third place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Philipe Deignan (Team Sky) looked strong on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philip Deignan returned to the WorldTour this season with Team Sky, after spending two years at ProContinental level. It has been a largely successful season for Deignan, despite missing his first race of the year due to a broken collarbone.

The Irish rider played a crucial role in the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España, coming close to victory with an aggressive performance at the Italian Grand Tour. Throughout the year, Deignan has been riding the Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2, ridden by most of the team. The 5'9" rider uses a 54cm frame with team issue wheels, tyres and saddle. However there are a few personal touches to fit his frame.

"I ride quite narrow handlebars, because I have narrow shoulders so I've gone narrow this year, which I feel helps a little bit," he told Cyclingnews. "It's a really strong, ridged bike and really good on the descents. I feel quite a lot of confidence on the corners on this bike. It's got a lot of good characteristics, a good all round bike."

Watch the video below to see Deignan talk about his Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.