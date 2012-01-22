Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 6

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) was delighted with his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the final instalment of his exclusive video analysis for Cyclingnews, Phil Anderson reflects on Simon Gerrans’ overall victory at the Santos Tour Down Under and discusses the role his GreenEdge team played in helping him take the ochre jersey.

With Alejandro Valverde level on time with Gerrans entering the stage, Anderson admitted that he was surprised that Movistar made no discernible effort to challenge for the overall victory. “I can’t believe they just sort of rolled over like that,” he said.

While Anderson hailed Gerrans’ victory, he pointed out that the nascent GreenEdge team still has lessons to learn. “Seeing Simon isolated on that circuit at the end [of stage 5] was a very dangerous situation and if that was my team, I would have been pretty upset about that,” he said, but acknowledged that GreenEdge had achieved its goal: “It’s what they came here for and what all of Australia wanted.”

In this video, Anderson also discusses André Greipel’s third stage victory of the week and casts an eye over the two Australian fast men at Rabobank, Mark Renshaw and Michael Matthews. “It would be good to see Mark Renshaw given a good solid lead-out team,” he noted. “He’s someone who’s earned his dues.”



