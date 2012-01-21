Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 5

Simon Gerrans takes over the lead with only one stage to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) moved into the ochre jersey of race leader on the penultimate stage of the Santos Tour Down Under after a tight battle with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the slopes of Old Willunga Hill. In his exclusive video analysis for Cyclingnews, Phil Anderson runs the rule over the day’s action and discusses Gerrans’ chances of holding onto the overall lead on the final stage.

Anderson was concerned by how isolated Gerrans was in the finale, and while he believes the GreenEdge man has the nous to secure victory, it will be a close fought affair. “Going into the last stage level on time is a huge risk,” warns Anderson.



Experience the world’s most iconic cycling events riding alongside one of cycling’s true legends, Phil Anderson. Phil and his team lead a suite of cycling tours to the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, la Vuelta, and more. To find out more visit www.philandersoncyclingtours.com or email enquiries@philandersoncyclingtours.com