Video: Analysis of Tour Down Under stage one

Andre Greipel pulls on the first leader's jersey at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: AFP)

Cyclingnews caught up with Australian cycling legend Phil Anderson after stage one of the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under to get his reaction to how events unfolded in what were very tough conditions for the riders. Anderson, the first non-European to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, said that he had spoken to stage winner Andre Greipel and that the German told Anderson that it was one of the toughest stages he had encountered in his career to date.

Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) came out on top in a close battle with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), and Anderson predicts that there will be a few more battles ahead between the two men before the race is over. Anderson also comments on what was a frustrating opening day for Robbie McEwen and his GreenEdge team in their debut WorldTour race in their native Australia.

