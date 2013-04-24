Giro d'Italia 2013: Team Sky announce their line-up

Image 1 of 6 Team Sky power to victory in the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Danny Pate (Team Sky) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 5 of 6 Dario Cataldo (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Salvatore Puccio (Sky). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky has announced their 2013 Giro d’Italia team with Bradley Wiggins set to be supported by a strong contingent of climbers and experienced domestiques.

Wiggins, who won the Tour de France last season, has opted to target the Giro d’Italia this year, altering his race schedule accordingly. Although he has missed out on a win so far this season, he will line-up for the three-week race as one of the big favourites.

The multiple Olympic champion will be supported by Sergio Henao, Rigoberto Urán, and Dario Cataldo in the mountains. The latter is a new signing from Omega Pharma-Quick Step but the Italian has quickly settled into life with his new team. Henao finished ninth in last year’s Giro d'Italia, with Uran claiming seventh and the best young riders jersey.

Confirming the line up, Dave Brailsford said: “We’ve had a good run into the Giro, have a strong squad and the preparation has gone well. The final touches have been put in place after the Giro del Trentino and we’re all set to go.”

Christian Knees, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Xabier Zandio and Danny Pate bring their collective experience to the team, while Salvatore Puccio, who raced a number of classics this season, makes his Grand Tour debut. There is no slot for a sprinter on the team with the focus entirely on Wiggins’ bid for overall victory.

“Alongside the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix, the Giro d’Italia is one of the biggest bike races in the world and one I’d love to win. I’ve watched the Giro since I was a kid and have seen my idols win it, which makes it even more special. It has always been a race that I’ve wanted to ride well in and I just can’t wait to get started,” said Wiggins.

“I believe the Giro team this year is just as strong as the Tour de France team last year and the results prove that everyone is ready to go.”