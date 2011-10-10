Video: Malori concludes season in Beijing

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) had a fairly anonymous Tour of Beijing, eventually finishing down in 115th overall, but the 23-year-old said that he has been running on an empty tank since the Tour de France.

"I struggled through worlds, and now it's really nice to finally finish my season here," said Malori.

Malori also explained that the decision to come to Beijing rather than riding the Italian autumn classics was something he didn't regret at all.

"Yeah I really liked racing here, it was well organised and we've seen plenty of beautiful sights," said Malori. "Yesterday we went past the Great Wall, and we've also been to Tiananmen Square. For us riders it's been a great chance to see these things when we might not normally."

Malori also added that staying with the Lampre-ISD team next year was something he didn't need think too much about.

"I feel really comfortable with the staff, with the manager and the directors here. [Lampre-ISD] is an Italian team, it's ProTour, and they have really good familiarity with my program. It was a natural choice to stay."

