Video: Martin says Beijing was "not an easy race"
German rouleur suffered even in the time trial
Recently crowned time trial world champion Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) led start to finish at the Tour of Beijing to win his second WorldTour race of the season after claiming Paris-Nice in March.
Related Articles
"I'm proud to be the first winner, here, of the first Tour of Beijing. It's a nice finish for a very long season," Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) told Cyclingnews on Sunday in a video interview.
The 26-year-old German won the first stage of the inaugural Tour of Beijing, an 11.3km time trial, and maintained his 17-second advantage over David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) through the remaining four stages.
"It was not an easy race," said Martin. "Even the time trial was not so easy [because we used] our road bike. And the third stage was also very hilly and there were a lot of aggressive riders. To follow the teams it was very hard to defend the jersey."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy