Video: Martin says Beijing was "not an easy race"

Image 1 of 4 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) won the inaugural Tour of Beijing. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Overall leader Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) sits comfortably in the bunch. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 4 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) comes over the line to win the opening time trial at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: AFP)

Recently crowned time trial world champion Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) led start to finish at the Tour of Beijing to win his second WorldTour race of the season after claiming Paris-Nice in March.

"I'm proud to be the first winner, here, of the first Tour of Beijing. It's a nice finish for a very long season," Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) told Cyclingnews on Sunday in a video interview.

The 26-year-old German won the first stage of the inaugural Tour of Beijing, an 11.3km time trial, and maintained his 17-second advantage over David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) through the remaining four stages.

"It was not an easy race," said Martin. "Even the time trial was not so easy [because we used] our road bike. And the third stage was also very hilly and there were a lot of aggressive riders. To follow the teams it was very hard to defend the jersey."