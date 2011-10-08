Video: Viviani relishes his first WorldTour success

Elia Viviani and Peter Sagan celebrate their one-two finish. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Elia Viviani led home a Liquigas-Cannondale 1-2 finish in stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing, the 22-year-old Italian's ninth victory of the season and first in a WorldTour event.

Viviani explained to Cyclingnews in a video interview: "Today was very, very fast on big roads. The team was fantastic to me. Peter Sagan [who finished second], [Davide] Cimolai, all the team rode for me."

Concerning the Tour of Beijing's final stage on Sunday, on an all-flat course from Tian An Men Square to the Water Cube in the Olympic Village, he said: "Tomorrow I hope I can repeat it."

Understandably the young Italian has rising ambitions for 2012: sprints at stage races like perhaps the Giro d'Italia, Classics ("I hope to be good at the Tour of Flanders and Milan-San Remo," he said) and the Olympic Games on the track, where he'll vie for a medal in the omnium.

Last year Viviani won the omnium title at his national championships and followed that performance with a victory this year in the under 23 European Championship omnium event. The Italian won a silver medal in the 2011 elite track world championships in the scratch race and has previously notched junior and under 23 European Championship scratch, points and Madison titles.