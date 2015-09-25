Video: Lawson Craddock on USA's Worlds road race team

Image 1 of 5 Lawson Craddock takes a selfie with a koala (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Lawson Craddock (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Giant-Alpecin's Lawson Craddock leads Tom Dumoulin during stage 18 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The USA national team riding as one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Taylor Phinney plays the 'joker' role for the USA on home soul (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lawson Craddock is one of the six riders named in the USA's World Championships team for the men's road race this Sunday. As the home nation, there will be a lot of pressure on them to perform but they certainly go in as underdogs.

Craddock is finishing his second season as a professional after signing for Giant-Shimano last season and will be moving to Cannondale-Garmin in 2016. He is competing as an elite rider for the first time at the World Championships and contested the time trial on Wednesday. Cyclingnews caught up with him afterwards to hear his thoughts on the road race this weekend.

"Anything that I can do to help the team to get the best result I'll do. It should be fun," Craddock said. "The Vuelta went well for me and it was cool to be part of a team that was fighting for the overall win. It's exciting for me to be there in the last week and really help out as much as I could. I'm hoping to carry that into Sunday."

