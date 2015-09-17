Craddock joins Cannondale-Garmin in 2016
Young American to leave Giant-Alpecin after two-year term
Cannondale-Garmin announced on Thursday the signing of young American rider Lawson Craddock in 2016. The news comes on the heals of Craddock being the last rider named to the US national team for the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.
“Cannondale-Garmin is the perfect fit for me,” Craddock said in a team press release. “It is the best place and best opportunity for me to continue my development as a rider. I am really excited to help the team achieve its goals and when called upon, deliver results myself.”
Craddock, who has spent the last two seasons with Giant-Alpecin, recently helped his teammate Tom Dumoulin to a sixth place overall at the Vuelta a Espana. This year he also had a podium performance in a stage at the Tour of Poland and top 10 in a stage at the Tour of California.
He was a junior national champion on the road and in the time trial. In 2013, while racing for Bontrager, Craddock finished eighth overall at the Tour of California and won the Best Young Rider jersey. He improved on that performance when he place third overall at the Tour of California last year.
“Lawson has been on our radar since his junior days. He has always been a top talent and a very ambitious rider. His 3rd place in the 2014 Tour of California and his incredible work defending the race leader in the 2015 Vuelta show that he is a versatile rider ready to lead or help others. He is a tremendous addition to our team,”said Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of Slipstream Sports and Cannondale-Garmin.
On September 27, Craddock will line up with the US national team to compete in the elite men’s road race in Richmond alongside Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing), Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin) and Taylor Phinney.
