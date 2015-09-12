Craddock gets final US spot for World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 5 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) comes to California looking for fitness after his early season crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Lawson Craddock trains in Australia ahead of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Wessel van Keuk/Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) wins the sprint in Ukley (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 5 Giant-Alpecin's Lawson Craddock leads Tom Dumoulin during stage 18 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) will fill the final spot for the US at the upcoming World Championships in Richmond, Virginia. USA Cycling announced Friday evening that Craddock will compete in both the time trial and road race.

Craddock will join previously selected riders Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing), Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin) and Taylor Phinney on the US team. Phinney will also compete in the time trial.

The 23-year-old Texan, who has ridden with Giant-Alpecin for the past two seasons, is currently competing in the Vuelta a Espana, where he is 42nd overall after working for teammate Tom Dumoulin’s general classification hopes. He has 65 race days so far this year heading into Sunday’s final Vuelta stage.

Craddock has twice finished second in the US U23 time trial championships, but this will be his first attempt at the Elite World Championships. He was the US Junior time trial, criterium and road race champion in 2010. He finished third in the Junior time trial World Championships that same year.

US team for UCI Road World Championships:

Elite Men – Road Race

Brent Bookwalter (Asheville, N.C./BMC Racing Team)

Lawson Craddock (Austin, Texas/Team Giant-Alpecin)

Tyler Farrar (Seattle, Wash./MTN-Qhubeka)

Alex Howes (Boulder, Colo./Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling)

Ben King (North Garden, Va./Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling)

Taylor Phinney (Boulder, Colo./BMC Racing Team)



