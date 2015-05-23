Video: Laurens ten Dam on Tour of California and Strava records
Most followed pro on Strava
Laurens ten Dam of LottoNL-Jumbo is the most-followed pro rider on Strava. "I've got like 70,000 people following me. I show them how I do it to get in shape for the Tour."
Related Articles
CyclingnewsTV caught up with the Dutchman before stage 3 of the Tour of California. The 168km from San Jose to San Jose included the Mt. Hamilton climb, which ten Dam had ridden before. He may have done well then, but "I wasn't on Strava back then."
Ten Dam didn't have his best day on this stage, finishing more than seven minutes down.
Watch the full video below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy