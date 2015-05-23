Video: Laurens ten Dam on Tour of California and Strava records

Image 1 of 5 Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 2 of 5 Laurens ten Dam (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Laurens ten Dam will lead Team LottoNL-Jumbo in Grand Tours (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 5 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) riding in front of Robert Gesink and Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Laurens ten Dam of LottoNL-Jumbo is the most-followed pro rider on Strava. "I've got like 70,000 people following me. I show them how I do it to get in shape for the Tour."

CyclingnewsTV caught up with the Dutchman before stage 3 of the Tour of California. The 168km from San Jose to San Jose included the Mt. Hamilton climb, which ten Dam had ridden before. He may have done well then, but "I wasn't on Strava back then."

Ten Dam didn't have his best day on this stage, finishing more than seven minutes down.

