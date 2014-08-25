inCycle: Laurens ten Dam rider profile

Image 1 of 2 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) gets aero (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

On the eve of this year’s Vuelta a Espana inCycle TV caught up with Belkin’s Laurens ten Dam to talk about the Dutchman’s path to success at WorldTour level and to find out what makes the man who finished in the top ten at this year’s Tour de France tick.

Ten Dam has risen through the ranks of professional cycling, hitting his peak at a relatively late age, but he has become one of the most consistent riders at WorldTour level, with a string of results in weeklong and grand tour races.

inCycle sit down with the 33-year-old, and talk about motivation, his progression as a rider and of course his hopes for the next few years of his racing career.

